By Sunday Ani, Lagos

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly during plenary on Tuesday commended the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his efforts on the state’s rail projects, urging him to complete them as they would bring about a substantial reduction in traffick gridlocks across the state.

The lawmakers also praised the governor for also expanding transportation through the waterways.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the sitting, said the governor deserved commendation just as he expressed optimism that the rail projects would be completed by the administration.

“Traffic has become something else and people always complain. The projects are, thus, aimed at relieving people of the harrowing experiences they face on the roads.

“The governor, therefore, deserves commendation,” the Speaker said, even as he stressed the importance of the Opebi-Ojota Bridge project that is to be embarked upon by the government.

“This is what our people deserve and we are encouraging the governor to do more, particularly on this rail line issue.

“We have been on this matter since the late Lateef Jakande era. We wish the Governor becomes the ‘lucky boy’ that would see to the completion of the rail projects,” Obasa added.

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2, Gbolahan Yishawu, while presenting a report on the Governor’s recent inspection of some trains in the United States of America, urged the House to continue to do all it takes, including approving the necessary funds, for the government to complete the blue and red lines of the rail projects.

Yishawu noted that on the average, Lagosians spend up to five hours on the roads as a result of gridlocks. He added that the completion of the red line would reduce the challenge.

“It is only a responsible government that would ensure that such wasted hours are reduced to the nearest minimum,” he said.

Also in his contribution, representative of Surulere Constituency 1, Desmond Elliot, described the projects as pointers to the success of Lagos State since 1999.

He commended the Speaker and his colleagues for supporting the executive arm to make things happen for the progress of the state.

For the member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1, Lukeman Olumoh, the House deserves commendation for passing the transportation reform sector law, which according to him, is currently helping to address the hectic traffic situation in the state.