Lagos State House of Assembly has tasked all the tertiary institutions in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government.

Chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr. Oluyinka Ogundimu, stated this during an oversight tour to Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija, Epe,yesterday.

Ogundimu explained that the directive was important to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the schools.

The lawmaker, therefore, asked the school authorities to make provisions for sanitisers and adequate hand wash basins to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, the committee had been going round schools in the state to ensure compliance to COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa.

Ogundimu, however, complained that most of the schools, especially in the Epe area, did not have adequate teachers.

The lawmaker noted that the requirements for secondary school teachers were the same with primary school teachers, adding that the narrative must change.

“You must change the focus on how you do things. Primary schools teachers are in high demand, but we must change our focus.

“They ask for a minimum of NCE to be employed as teachers, whereas those with Masters degree are also applying for the same job, so the quality of your graduates matters.

“We need to do something that would become a legacy. You will leave the office one day and the work of your hands will speak for you.

“You have to deliver and this requires extra efforts from you.

“The way we do things has changed because of COVID-19 and things can never be normal again and we must watch how we do things,” he said.