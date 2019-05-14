Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State House of Assembly has resolved to wade into the crisis rocking the state polytechnic over disagreement between the management and staff of the institution on salary structure.

Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, who moved the motion, said the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) has been embroiled in crisis which had paralysed academic activities in the institution.

Speaking during plenary, Agunbiade who represents Ikorodu 1, said the issue has remained unresolved for the past five months and has degenerated to assault where staff have taken laws into their hands.

He recalled that similar crisis came up in Lagos State University (LASU) in the past which the House was able to intervene and got resolved.

While giving credence to the majority leader’s submission, Chairman, House committee on Education, Lanre Ogunyemi, disclosed that his committee had initiated moves to resolve the issue, but it failed.

He explained that the state government took the union to the Industrial Court but the issue remained unresolved as the court gave a ruling for status quo to remain.

According to him, the union alleged that the school management used executive fiat to arrest its members.