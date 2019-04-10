Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, moved a motion urging the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electricity Reform Act 2018.

The House also called on the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to order Eko and Ikeja distribution companies (DISCOs) to provide pre-paid metres to residents of the state.

The motion, which was moved by Tunde Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency 2, called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the Electricity Power Reform Act 2018 that criminalises the estimated billing system.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa emphasised the need for the Federal Government to allow states or local governments that can generate electricity to do so.

Obasa added that concentrating electricity generation in the hands of the Federal Government, when there are no resources to do so, is wrong.

Obasa said: “The House resolved to call on the National Assembly to amend the schedule two of the constitution of Nigeria to allow states and local governments to generate electricity.

“The National Assembly should expedite action on the Electricity Reform Act 2018. The house also calls on the Minister of Power and the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to call on Eko and Ikeja DISCOs to desist from taking transformers away from consumers over non-payment of bills.

“The minister and NERC should ensure the distribution of prepaid meters to consumers and the Consumer Protection Agency should ensure the rights of consumers in Lagos State are protected.”

Obasa then ordered the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, to write the National Assembly and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing on the resolution of the House on the matter.