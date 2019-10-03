A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Mushin1 Constituency, Nureni Akinsanya, has assured Lagosians that the state parliament will not let them down.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Lawmaker’s Constituency Stakeholders meeting, he said the assurance was borne out of the fact that the assembly would be unrelenting in partnering with the Executive on moving the state forward: “There is no denying the fact that a smooth relationship was necessary between the two arms to further develop the state.”

He said that was one of the reasons the 2019 Constituency of Stakeholders meeting of the state parliament was targeted at a cleaner environment: “This was part of the Parliament’s contributions towards ensuring a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment.”

He said one of the focal areas of the Sanwo–Olu Administration “is a cleaner environment as promised in its campaign.” He pointed out that, “a clean environment is essential in a mega city like Lagos for it to continue to maintain its leadership position in the country.”

He tasked his constituents to key into the clean environment agenda of the government.

Aside ensuring good health, Akinsanya stressed that “this will portray them as a patriotic citizens.” He also assured them that their recommendations during the recent stakeholders meeting would be critically assessed for implementation.

This was even as he promised to ensure that critical infrastructure such as schools, roads and drainages get government attention. He said more teachers would be deployed to schools in his constituency as government was in the process of employing more teachers.