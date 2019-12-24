Henry Uche

A tax, audit and advisory firm, Pedabo professional services has engaged its employees in sporting activities as a way of boosting bonding and encouraging team spirit among members of staff.

The activities which took place in Lagos recently was marked with different games including football, chess, monopoly, volleyball and scrabble among others.

Speaking with newsmen, the Head of Human Resources & Administration, Oluwatobi Amisu, said the annual event was designed to give staff time to relax, unwind and have fun, stating that ‘all work and no play makes a worker suffer inertia.’

He added that Team Ajibade Fashina won the first position, Team Killian Khanoba/Bunmi Kuteyi took the second place while Team Albert Folorunsho came third in football competition; each team was given a customized cup and medals accordingly.

Also speaking, the Head, Business Development & Corporate Communications, Tyna Makpo, said the outing was an avenue for employees to know one another’s families, foster mutual relationship and enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the coming year.

Makpo said: “We spend more than 70 percent of our time at work, as the year is ending we decided to come together and have time to loosen up, to unbundle, relax and rejuvenate. I’m optimistic that the sporting activities would reinforce team spirit and make us serve our clients better in the coming years.

“Very soon we shall be engaging our clients in inter-company competition and other sporting events to boost cordial relationship, though some of them have partnered and sponsored this event. For instance, Mediplus, Airtel Nigeria and MunchIT but for now, this is an in-house event.”

She added that such real time-out is imperative for physical and mental health of employees to keep them fit and proper for greater productivity in the workplace. “That is why our sponsor, MediPlus is here to offer free medical care services to everyone here so we can check and know our health conditions, because wealth without good health is a waste.

“We do a lot of office work in a cold environment, but we want to balance our time; as we work, we also need to move out of our work environment and relax, interact and have less stress experience to remain home and dry,” she maintained.