By Chinelo Obogo

Lagos Aviation Academy has been certified as an Amadeus Training Partner, which gives the Academy the licence to train students on how to navigate the Amadeus reservation system. The course is designed to help travel consultants learn how to make reservations on Amadeus, using graphical and cryptic commands.

Director, Lagos Aviation Academy and Chairman of the Association of Aviation Training Organisations in Nigeria, Bankole Bernard, said partnering with Amadeus enables them to offer an academic solutions to improve comprehension of the Amadeus system and allows the users to be better informed and avoid unnecessary booking errors.

“Gaining a better understanding of travel booking platforms such as Amadeus is essential to ensure smooth operations in a profession as complex as being a travel consultant or a travel manager, especially with the variation of airline policies. This is one of the many qualifications travel agencies should have. We have so many untrained travel consultants out there and we continue to strongly advocate the importance of aviation training and professionalism. Partnering with Amadeus enables us to offer an academic solution to improve comprehension of the Amadeus system. It allows the users to be better informed and avoid unnecessary booking errors. It is an honour for us at Lagos Aviation Academy to have become a Certified Training Partner with Amadeus and currently the only one in Nigeria,” Bernard said.

Speaking on the benefits of the course to Travel Consultants, Chinasa Mbene, the General Manager at Lagos Aviation Academy added: “Most travel companies use Amadeus to book flights, hotels, car hire and other services. The benefits of taking this training for our students include being able to secure good jobs in the industry, learning airline and airport codes, being able to communicate in travel terms with other travel professionals and much more. The Amadeus booking system is user-friendly, reliable, fast and trusted.

Lagos Aviation Academy is currently the only certified Amadeus Training Partner in Nigeria and this reflects the growing leadership of Lagos Aviation Academy in the industry.