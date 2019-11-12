Gilbert Ekezie

Chief Executive Officer of MICURA Services Limited, Mr Michael Orobosa Obogu, has advised the Federal Government to improve the maritime industry by tackling the major problems: roads and other infrastructure.

Speaking during the MICURA official celebration of ISO certification issued to the company by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) for Stevedoring Services and Equipment Leasing( Pay loaders and Forklift), he expressed displeasure that a lot of operators at the Apapa ports have lost between 30 to 40 per cent of their shares as a result of poor road network.

He expressed displeasure that the bad nature of roads in Lagos created the serious gridlock that is giving much pressure to those coming into the ports.

Obogu noted that it takes a lot of time for those who bring containers to Apapa, and that has a negative impact on transport fares, as some of the vessels coming into Apapa are looking for alternatives due to demurrage and other taxes.

According to him, in the past, delivering containers within Lagos State costs about N70,000. But now, it takes between N300.000 to N400,000 to do so. “That is about 400 per cent increase. At end of the day, the bulk of the whole thing would fall on the people. So, that is why we are telling the government to understand the plight of the people.

“So, if they can do that, it will ameliorate our challenges in business at Apapa. Also, we can be able to come up to take responsibility.”

On the issue of opening up other ports in Nigeria, Ogbogu said militancy, kidnapping and community issues in the South South and South east pose a serious threat to such idea, calling on those in the affected areas to understand what they are losing, and try to talk to themselves. “When that is done, government and other stakeholders will consider the fact that it is necessary to do that.

“In as much as I subscribe to opening up other ports in Nigeria, there is need to ensure security and safety. We can see that Lagos does not have such issues. If I have to bring my goods, I rather do that through Lagos that is more secure, no matter what it will take me to do so.”

Obogu who explained that the certification secured by MICURA was to improve her market value, also pointed out that it is a succession plan. “With the certification, if one is no more, others can carry on with the business. This is because we see situations where if some company owners are not there, their organizations will be on stand still or close. So, with this three years certification, our organisation’s continuity is guaranteed.”