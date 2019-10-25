Job Osazuwa

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, has urged the Federal Government to fix the Lagos-Badagry Road, saying it will boost the economy and further expose tourism potential of Badagry..

“The road leading to Badagry town and its environs are in a deplorable state and nobody cares. For the past seven years, this town has been abandoned with little facilities. This road is bad. The road has become a death-trap for commuters plying the road daily. Travelling between Badagry and Mile 2 is an unpleasant experience these days. Imagine the kind of impression this would have on foreigners and tourists coming through the West African coast to Badagry.”

Adams, who spoke during the 2019 edition of the Olokun Festival in Badagry, expressed worry over the closure of the Nigeria-Benin border.

“It is unfortunate that the Nigeria-Benin border had to be shut. The closure seems suspicious to me because the borders in the North still operate conveniently without anybody blinking an eye. This portends grave danger to us as a people because the economic implications of the border closure will largely affect us more in the South-West than other regions.

He urged the Federal Government to re-open the border and make sure necessary arrangements are made to forestall illegal smuggling of rice and other valuables into the country.

Adams also appealed to the South-West governors to help in projecting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race to the world: “Through cultural festivals such as this, we can gradually begin to change the narratives. We can begin to project the image of our country positively to the world. Therefore, I am making a clarion call to all Yoruba sons and daughters to continually promote the policy thrust and development agenda of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF.)”