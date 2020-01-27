Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Rising from a security meeting a few hours ago, the Lagos State government and the State Security Council have banned operations of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in the state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the decision was reached in the interest of security and safety of lives of Lagosians.

The statement said the full enforcement of the ban, which begins next Saturday, will spare no one.

The Governor, who lamented what he described as “Okada and Keke” menace, also disclosed that available data for the three years between 2016 and 2019 on accidents and deaths from that system of transportation was alarming.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

“The rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) are also being used as getaway means by criminals.

“Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) six local governments (LGs) and local council development areas (LCDAs),” the statement read.