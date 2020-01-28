Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Government has banned the operation of motorcycles (popularly called Okada) and tricycles (popularly known as Keke) across the state.

Gbenga Omotosho, commissioner for information and strategy, in a statement yesterday said the decision was taken after a “robust assessment” between the government and the state security council.

The assessment focused on the safety of using motorcycles and tricycles as a means of transportation. The statement said the casualty figures arising from their use are “scary.”

“From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone,” Mr Omotosho said.

“This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

“The rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.”

The ban, according to the statement, will be enforced in 15 local governments and local council development areas across the state. They are Apapa LGA and Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA and Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA and Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA and Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA and Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, and Lagos island LGA and Lagos island East LCDA.

The full enforcement begins on February 1, Omotosho said.