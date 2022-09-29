By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has suspended all activities of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) with immediate effect, across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa said the suspension became imperative following some pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island on Wednesday.

He disclosed that a 35- man caretaker committee has been constituted to take over activities of the Union.

Heading the Caretaker Committee is Hon. Sulaiman Adeshina Raji with Bamgbose Oluseyi as Deputy Chairman. Other members of the Committee include; Sunday Aransiola, Sulaiman Onabanjo, Azeez Abdulrahman, Isiaka Seriki, Victor Ifemenam, Kareem Babatunde, Amusan Abdulrahman, Teslim Adeshina, Sulaiman Surajudeen and Fatai Rauf,

Others are; Sunday Banjo, Segun Omole, Thomas Akinkayode, Taiwo Lasisi, Gbenga Kashimawo, Samson Ajala, Taiwo Daodu, Sule Aliu, Ahmed Musa and Oladipupo Ibrahim. Adewale Adeniyi, Olatunji Durojaiye, Wasiu Olanrewaju, Taofeek Onileola, Yusuf Afolabi, Bode Ogungbade, Alh. A.A. Ussaini, Saliu Usman, Saheed Badru, Kolawole Yusuf, Kayode Thomas, Idowu Oyewole and Salami Babatunde Ope are to also join them.

Giwa reiterated that suspension becomes necessary to prevent further acts of violence in the State, stressing that men of the Lagos State Police Command will be deployed across the State to enforce the suspension and ensure safety of lives and properties.

He revealed that the state had met with some representative of the RTEAN yesterday following a protest by some members of the Union demanding the removal of their National President saying the Government had assured the RTEAN members of total investigation of the allegations leveled against the National President with a promise to resolving all lingering issues.