Again the number of street beggars in Lagos State is on an alarming increase.

Beggars, including hawkers of different categories, have continued to be common sights across the state with resultant negative effects on both traffic management and security.

Despite sustained efforts by the previous and current administrations to discourage and rid the state of beggars, the situation is seemingly, becoming irredeemable.

There is no doubt that the menace of beggars in the state had reached a disturbing dimension that even the efforts of the rescue team of the state’s Rehabilitation Department seem to be getting frustrated.

Thus, what is witnessed is that when sometimes out of frustration as a result of swell in the nuisance effect, the state government will go tough on the beggars, making them to disappear for a while, only to resurface in even larger numbers, as soon as they noticed that the heat has been relaxed.

They are in every strategic nook and cranny of the metropolis, operating with all boldness, while many of them even harass residents in the process of begging for alms.

It is obvious that most Lagosians are no longer finding it funny.

Sunday Sun checks revealed that most Lagos residents are beginning to bother that not much is being done again to get the beggars off the streets.

The question on the lips of many Lagosians is: How do these beggars, some healthy, but the majority mostly deformed or blind get transported to the various locations they stay to do their daily business?

One remarkable observation from most wary Lagosians is that the beggars, in a well-coordinated manner, always arrive at their designated locations as early as possible and then leave almost at the same time in the evening.

Many are, therefore, wondering where they come from, whether some persons or organisations are behind the deal.

Similarly, some Lagosians are wondering where the beggars retire after the day’s business as everything seems too organised to be a coincidence.

Investigations revealed that the beggars’ colony dealings have become big business to some groups of people, as the beggars (including hawkers), both children and adults, are transported regularly from other parts of the country, including foreigners (mostly from the Niger Republic) to Lagos with the sole aim of engaging in the detestable, demeaning but profit-yielding venture.

From Ikorodu Roundabout, Mile 12, Ketu, Oshodi, Railway road, Agege, and Iyana Ipaja, opposite Ikotun Igando BRT Bus Stop, Berger area of Ojodu, Alaba Rago, LASU/Iyana Iba axis, located on the Mile 2 – Badagry Expressway, Lekki Expressway by Jakande Junction, as well as other popular spots they ply their “trade”.

At Ketu Bus Stop, for instance, the beggars assemble and settle comfortably on the median right from Mile 12 end of the Ketu-Mile 12-Ikorodu Road to Ojota.

Sometimes when they notice that the vehicles of Lagos State Task Force are approaching, they quickly run inside the market to hide at a particular spot in Mile 12 Market on the Alapere side of the road.

It is believed that there is a particular place the beggars stay either close to the market or inside the market.

Information gathered around the market revealed that there are indeed many of them living inside the market, as there are many Hausa and foreigners who regularly come to do business in the place. And once they speak the same language, they are ready to protect themselves.

The beggars at the Ikorodu Roundabout, it was gathered, are so organised and even have their tentacles spread to Shagamu, Abeokuta, and even to Ibadan

“Some after some time here (Ikorodu) shift to Shagamu or to Abeokuta or Ibadan, operate there for some time and return back to base”, an Ikorodu resident told Sunday Sun.

As early as 5:00 a.m., the beggars, alongside their children, are already gathered at their “business centres” to beg for alms from commuters rushing to their various destinations of work.

While some of the beggars are nursing mothers, others have adolescent children whom they usually force to run after passersby to solicit alms.

Frequently, the younger ones among them meander between vehicles whenever there is a traffic jam, knocking on car windscreen or stretching their hands inside commercial vehicles to beg for money.

Aside from the nuisance they constitute to passersby, as many find the touching and pulling irritating, the beggars are also compounding the task of sweepers working for the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Some of them bathe their babies and urinate on the spots they occupy. They also defecate within the area, wrap in black nylon and throw it within the area.

The waste they generate is quite huge, as they equally throw papers, wraps, and containers they used for food carelessly on the ground around them.

In some areas where they operate, the beggars have appropriated the spot, they usually occupy as their own, and they will not allow any other person to make use of the place.

According to a national daily, “some concerned Lagosians, who are observant of happenings in Alaba Rago, LASU/Iyana Iba axis, located on the Mile 2 – Badagry Expressway, as well as Lekki Expressway by Jakande Junction, said the beggars, mostly women, and children, have big-time sponsors who bring them in an open-four wheel vehicles, around 5:00 a.m, before driving off to go and prepare food for them.

“Later, around mid-day, the same sponsors would return, park their vehicles somewhere and news would soon go round that it is time for breakfast or lunch and you would see the beggars rushing to go and collect their rations”.

It is the same story at the Berger area of Ojodu, where some beggars are plying their trade without any hindrance.

The Agege area is worse. Before the construction of the new railway line, the town was perhaps the headquarters of beggars. But since the railing was completed, the beggars have dispersed into other strategic places.

It has been revealed that there are some undeveloped property in Magodo, Omole Phase 2, Ikeja GRA, and even Lekki, Obalende, Kara along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, and other highbrow places, where some of the beggars allegedly retire on daily basis.

Also, there is information alleging that the Nigerian Railway Compound in Ebute Metta is one of the biggest habitation centres for these destitute.

It was noticed that one of the things that seemingly encourage the beggars is the fact that some religious bodies, both Christian and Muslim, including traditional worshippers often take food and other gift items to the beggars.

It is a common practice for some people looking for spiritual breakthroughs in whatever forms to carry sacrifices of all manner of offerings to these beggars in their various locations, as a form of sacrificial offering.

This is done with the aim of warding off spiritual problems the givers are experiencing.

Lagos State government said they are fully aware of the menace, just as they promised not to relent in her efforts.

To address the problem, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; the Commissioner for Youth And Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu and former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu had promised at a press briefing in August that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is moving to end street begging as well as hawking.

Particularly, Dawodu, said that the Special Team was set up by his ministry, in conjunction with the Police Command to curb the menace.

“The special team will tackle the menace frontally and would commence operation in the next few days,” he disclosed.

The move came days after the police raised the alarm over the menace of robbers who disguise as beggars to attack Lagosians.

Dawodu said that beggars on the streets and roads constituted considerable nuisance to law-abiding citizens, who were entitled to go about their businesses without any fear or hindrance.

According to him, street begging is a social vice that the government cannot afford to watch attain an uncontrollable level in order not to affect the good plans and programmes to transform the state.

“The road to our desired destination of ‘A Greater Lagos’ has, among other man-made obstacles – ‘street begging.’

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not fold his arms and watch the state become a haven for beggars.

“This has become big business to some groups of people. Our investigation revealed that beggars and hawkers (children and adults) are transported regularly from other parts of the country to Lagos.

“This is with the sole aim of doing this odious ‘business’ that demeans humanity and abuses innocence in the case of children, who are being pushed into this degrading trade,” the commissioner said.

According to him, these people have turned alms begging and hawking into huge business by collecting returns from beggars and hawkers, who incidentally, sleep under the bridges, motor parks, and uncompleted buildings.

He said that intelligence reports also revealed that some of the beggars went about with dangerous weapons, assaulting and robbing innocent residents.

“In embarking on this enforcement, we will also deploy a lot of human and material resources towards enlightenment and sensitisation via different media platforms.

“That is why the way to go now is to enforce compliance with the laws of our state for sanity to reign in our society,” Dawodu said.

He urged residents to take their alms to recognised registered homes, orphanage, rehabilitation centres, and faith-based organisations.

The commissioner said that all hands must be on deck to discourage the inhuman culture of street begging.

Also, Odumosu promised that the command would fulfill its constitutional responsibility to enforce all laws legally enacted.

He appealed to those involved in aiding street begging and hawking to desist from it, as the enforcement of the law would be total.

Of course, this is not actually the first time the Lagos State government would come out to make a policy statement on getting rid of beggars on the streets.

Lagosians are hopeful, but still waiting to see when the government of Sanwo-Olu will turn its promise into action and get rid of the social menace.