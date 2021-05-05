By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has commenced the installation of 2,000 Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the state.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Popoola Fahm, who made the disclosure, yesterday, at a ministerial press briefing, to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

Fahm also disclosed that very soon pupils in public schools will be having free access to the internet with completion of fibre optic cables being laid across the state.

He stated that the state government is working tirelessly to increase public access to the internet and promote digital literacy.

The commissioner said the projects, among others, are part of the reasons governor Sanwo-Olu is investing heavily in technology, in order to safeguard the state and attract foreign investors.

Fahm said the number of CCTV cameras installed are increasing day by day, but, already, 100 CCTV cameras had been installed in Ikeja metropolis.

He added that upon completion, the project would advance Lagos state economy by becoming a 24-hour driven commercial centre, which would allow companies to operate in a safe, secure and smart environment that would create more jobs and increase Gross Domestic Product of the state.

Apart from the installation of the CCTV cameras across the state, Fahm said that Sanwo-Olu’s administration had implemented a 3,000 km of Fibre Metro Network connection in year 2020, and additional 3,000km in year 2021, across the state, as part of the comprehensive Smart City Programme that seeks to provide a 24-hour driven economy.

Speaking further Fahm said that the implementation of Lagos State Smart City Project is to enable governance, connectivity and environmental security, adding that the use of technology would make reporting of security incidents easy to reach, and promote access to major stakeholders in the government.

The commissioner reiterated that the project would also incorporate smart technologies into transport infrastructure surveillance and security, healthcare services, education, government services and making Lagos to be technologically developed through the provision of affordable internet access, hence, it would close the gap between the people and the government.