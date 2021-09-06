By Moses Akaigwe,

The Lagos State Government has flagged off junction improvement work at Awolowo Way/Kodesho/Oba Akran Road, Underpass (by Computer Village) in Ikeja area of the state.

The improvement work is expected to last for duration of eight months.

In a statement by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the construction would be done in phases commencing with the removal of structures not impeding on traffic, followed by diversion of traffic from midnight Friday September 10, 2021 for the full project commencement.

The Commissioner, who also revealed that the construction site has been divided into four zones, however allayed motorists’ fear by assuring them that efficient traffic diversion Lagosians to cooperate with the state government by adhering to all the directions of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the traffic advisory provided to minimise the inconveniences that may arise from the construction.

Highlighting the diversion plan, Oladeinde stated that during the construction at LASUTH Underbridge axis inbound Obafemi Awolowo way (Zone 1), Traffic heading towards Oba Akran/Underbridge will be diverted to Oriyomi Street to link Olowu, to access Awolowo Way for the desired destination or proceed to make a U-turn to connect Ajao Street and access Adeniyi Jones.

Motorists coming from the outbound lane on Awolowo Road will be diverted to Ajao Street to link Adeniyi Jones and also connect them with Oba Akran, while a U-turn to Oshifila or Modupe Street will link up with Akinremi or Adegbola for the desired destinations during the construction of Obafemi Awolowo inbound Oba Akran axis (Zone 2).

Ikeja Flyover Bridge will also be open to motorists to utilize alternately during the duration of the Junction Improvement project.

For motorists heading towards the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Oladeinde further stated that they will be diverted to the same routes highlighted under Zone 2 Traffic Diversion, emphatically, Modupe Street to connect Adegbola or Akinremi Street to access Simbiat Abiola Way to reach their destination.

In a related development, the Lagos State Government is set to commence demolition of structures along the right of way of Ikorodu roundabout from Monday September 6, to Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in preparedness for the junction improvement traffic diversion plan scheduled for midnight Friday, September17, 2021.

The Commissioner for Transportation explained that demolition would be executed in phases. The first phase which will take place on the first day will cover CAC Road Junction to Ayangburen Road in the morning, while the second phase will cover AP Filling Station inwards Sabo in the afternoon.

Oladeinde further explained that on the second day, the demolition exercise will be carried out at the Sabo Police station, Central Mosque, Conoil and Ayangburen Road from morning till afternoon.

The Commissioner however disclosed that though the demolition will not impede on traffic flow, alternative routes have been made available to reduce the pressure that may occur during the demolition exercise and to sensitise motorists ahead of the full project commencement which will last for 8 months.

Motorists heading inwards Ayangburen from CAC can alternately utilize Ayedere Owowu road by GTB to make an exit at Etunreren to reach their destinations, while motorists inbound ketu/Lagos axis from AP Filling Station are advised to use Suleiman Soderu road and make an exit at Awoshode Street.

In the same vein, Traffic inbound Central Mosque and Ayangburen from Ikorodu Police Station can alternately use Adeniran Ogunsanya road and exit Sabo Sagamu road while Lagos bound motorists can make a detour at Suleiman Soderu road to access their destinations.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.