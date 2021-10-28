By Doris Obinna

The Lagos State government, in partnership with the private sector, has launched a mass vaccination campaign to vaccinated four million Lagosians before Christmas.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said the campaign against the COVID-19 infection in the state was part of efforts aimed at mitigating the potential damage that the further spread of the COVID-19 virus may cause.

“The campaign targeted at ensuring that four million residents of the State are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of the year was spurred by the need for Lagos to achieve herd immunity against the global pandemic and in furtherance of the quest to eliminate opportunities for COVID-19 virus to spread in Lagos communities.”

Speaking during the launch of the vaccination campaign, tagged “Count me in! 4 million Lagosians vaccinated against COVID-19 campaign,” held on the sidelines of the 7th African Conference on Health and Biosecurity at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu noted that the mass vaccination campaign, which commenced yesterday, will run till Saturday, December 25, 2021.

He stated that the mass vaccination campaign was in tandem with his promise and mandate to vaccinate 30 per cent of the Lagos population within the next one year, adding that, if the target vaccination of four million residents is achieved, the state would be closer to reaching his promise to vaccinate 30 per cent of the population within one year.

