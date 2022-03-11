Lagos State Government has begun publishing details of convicted sex offenders as part of measures to check sexual violence and create public awareness of such misdeeds.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, executive secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) in a statement, yesterday, said the publication of the details of the convicted sex offenders was in keeping with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance to all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

Details to be published would include the name and picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court. They would be published periodically on the state government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice (https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the website of the DSVA (www.dsvrtlagos.org).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, these publications are in line with Section 42 of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law which empowers the DSVA to periodically publish details of sex convicts in Lagos. “Letters of advisory have been issued to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided. This measure is one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders. To report any case of domestic and sexual violence, residents are to call the toll-free number, 08000333333.”

Details of Basiru Obasekere convicted and sentenced on December 2, and Gbenga Olasukanmi convicted and sentenced on November 30, had so far been published. The duo were each sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for the offence of defilement.