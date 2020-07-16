Moshood Adebayo and Doris Obinna

Lagos State Health Service Commission has begun recruitment of medical professionals into the state general hospitals across the 57 council areas.

It also announced the opening of a recruitment portal: jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng for interested applicants.

A statement by the commission said the decision to fill the vacant positions in the 27 general hospitals across the state followed the approval granted by Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

It further stated that it was meant to increase the staff strength of medical personnel in the hospitals.

“Some of the vacant positions for employment opportunities include that of medical consultants, medical and dental officers,pharmacists, nursing officers, pharmacy technicians, dental therapists and dental technicians.’’

The statement added that the recruitment portal will only be accessible for three weeks beginning from the mid-day yesterday.

The commission emphasised that it would not entertain or welcome submission of forms in its office in view of the pandemic Coronavirus protocols.