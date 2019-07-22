Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said his administration has commenced rehabiitation of 100 roads across the state.

The governor disclosed this during a visit to one of the rehabilitation works at Iju Road and added that the exercise would be in phases.

Sanwo-Olu also said contractors handling the Pen Cinema Flyover, which usually causes gridlock, would be mobilised back to site.

He appealed to residents to be patient, especially if the roads within their area are not listed in the roads to be rehabilitated in the first phase.

The governor said the ongoing works are done day and night and it will continue,

“I want to commend officials of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation for immediately rising up for the expectation of Lagosians.

“We know that there are still a lot, to be done but, I am happy with the immediate relief coming to all the areas where they are currently working. We will continue to encourage them and give them necessary support, to achieve our desired goals of making every part of Lagos motorable.”