Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) has begun integrity tests on Eko, Ijora and Marine bridges in Lagos.

LSMTL General Manager, Olufunsho Elulade, told newsmen that the checks on the three bridges were to determine their structural stability to prevent collapse.

According to him, the checks were requested by contractors handling rehabilitation works on the facilities.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He explained that samples were been taken from the bridges to test and ascertain if previous fires that gutted them at various times weakened any of their components or not.

Elulade explained the technicalities behind the various tests to ensure the bridges were safe for use.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our input is very key because it would be based on our recommendation and the solution we proffer; that is what they (contractor) would do.

“So, as I speak, we are testing three bridges because the contractor just felt he would rather come to Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory because of their integrity, we work conscientiously and we have expertise.

“I have builders, geologists, civil engineers, materials engineers, name it. So, the expertise is there. The worst case scenario, it will come to me, I am a COREN registered engineer, a civil engineer and project manager with 30 years experience.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“So, whatever it is, we will fix. We are testing three bridges, Ijora Causeway, Eko and Marine in Apapa; work is ongoing and we started on Monday, February 28 and have 14 days, so we are working through the 14 days,” he said.