Lukman Olabiyi

Statistic released by the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) show that Ibeju Lekki, Alimosho, Apapa, Ikorodu and Ojo are the top five crime prone areas in Lagos State.

The areas, according to the LCIS, are locations where inmates who have passed through the criminal justice system in the five Custodial Centres (Prisons) of the Nigerian Correctional Service in the state were arrested for various crimes between January and March, 2020.

The number of inmates so far captured on LCIS increased to 30,107 as at March 2020, as indicated by the quarterly report of the agency. The statistic was contained in LCIS report released by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

According to the report, there are five Custodial Centres (Prisons) in the state with built capacity for 3,872 inmates, while the actual total number of inmates at the centres as at the time of filing the report is 9,053, about 140% over the official capacity. 54 per cent of the suspects processed during the period do not have legal representation, and majority were for minor offences. This was an improvement over last quarter data of 82%.

In the agency system: “the status of the inmates processed between January and March, 2020 further shows that 86 per cent are awaiting trial, six per cent have been convicted, one per cent are on remand, and seven per cent have so far been released” .

Breakdown of the inmates per location of crime committed is as follows: “ Ibeju Lekki, 300; Alimosho, 245; Apapa, 229; Ikorodu, 201; Ojo, 178; Ikeja, 175; Oshodi, 171; Eti Osa, 126; Lagos Mainland, 117; Kosofe, 95; Mushin, 90; Lagos Mainland, 88; Surulere, 82; Somolu, 79; Agege, 77; Amuwo Odofin, 65; Badagry, 59; Ajeromi Ifelodun, 48; Epe, 16; and Ifako Ijaiye, 10”.

The report further indicated that the prevailing offences committed by inmates in correctional centres within the period under review included stealing, breach of peace and cultism. The inmates by offence type are as follows: “Stealing, 42 per cent; breach of peace, 16 per cent; cultism/unlawful society, 9 per cent; assault, 5 per cent; obtaining by false pretence, 5 per cent; armed robbery, 4 per cent; murder, 3 per cent; fraud, 3 per cent; defilement, 2 per cent; and tampering with oil pipeline, 2 per cent”.