By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the much-awaited Blue and Red Lines trains are to commence operation before ending of the year.

The governor affirmed this when he took a tour round the train project from Ikeja where the Red Line begins to Yaba, Ebute Meta and finally to Marina that ends the Blue Line.

The Blue is designed to commence from Okokomiko to Marina while the Red Line routes from Agbado to Marina.

Despite the public holiday, Sanwo-Olu along with his entourage conducted a monitoring round the project that lasted more than three hours.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the tour, Sanwo-Olu explained that the monitoring of the project would be done to n quarterly basis to fast track the constructions.

He commended the contractors for working as scheduled, noting that work on the project should be delivered as promised.

The governor said, “Our promise is on course, we are believing before the end of this year, we will see trains ontop of these tracks. That is our commitment but we will continue to monitor and check ourselves.

“In the last three and a half hours we have gone round to see the constructions ongoing between the Red Line and Blue Line.

“You will recall we have embarked on this trip at three or four months ago. We have promised that we will be doing it every quarter so that we can see how contractors are doing.

“I’m happy to report as you all have seen that the constructions are going on as scheduled. Despite today being a public holiday, all the contractors are on site.

“You can see where we are coming from, the Ikeja iconic station which will be the most iconic for Red Line, almost the same size like that of Marina. We were able to see that the last time, they were just at the foundation level but they are now in the second floor before they will get to the fourth floor which will be the final.

“There will be an overpass at Awolowo Way to Agege Motor Road. Everything is on course and we are hoping especially the bridge components will be finished before schedule because of the impacts of the traffic on the motorists around the corridor.

“At Yaba, we wanted to make a detour into Mushin but because of the logistics of how to get into Mushin station, noting there will be an overpass and a station also at Mushin.

“At Yaba, the last time we were there, they were still excavating but right now they are working to go to the second floor. You also saw the beams and they have been given a marching order to keep to timeline.

“At Ebute Meta, there will be an overpass from Muritala Mohammed Road up to Apapa Road. They are launching the columns, the station is far ahead because they have completed the station.

“At the Marina Station is the most iconic for the Blue Line. All the beams are to be launched. We have had precast beams stored at the National Art Theatre within six weeks, they should complete the launching.”