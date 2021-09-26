By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday assured that the Lagos Blue and Red Rail lines would commence operation by the last quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

The governor who disclosed this after carrying out inspection of the on-going Blue and Red line projects in the state said his administration had been committed to realising the rail projects in the last two years.

He said work had commenced extensively on the Red rail line at the Ikeja iconic station, which is the meeting point of the project, adding that the construction work had really progressed at Ikeja station, the biggest station outside the Marina station.

It would be recalled that the Blue line from Okokomaiko in Lagos West on Lagos-Badagry Expressway after Lagos State University (LASU) is to come from Okokomaiko to Mile 2 through Orile, elevated to pass the National Arts Theatre then sea crossing and finally end up in Marina, was started by the Mr. Babatunde Fashola administration in 2010. While the Red Rail Line, which runs from Lagos Central District into Lagos West was conceived by the Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

The governor said construction work is going on as scheduled, saying the iconic Marina station is unique because it is an elevated station for multipurpose to harbour bus station and ferry services.

He said: “We are excited because we can see the number of Nigerians that are working here; I think here in Marina alone, we have over 1,000 workers. Part of the things we have been telling our contractors is that we need to have proper skills transfer.

“So we will be working with LASU, UNILAG and Yabatech, where we will be having engineering students that will have a feel of what rail construction is all about. They will come and see the bridge, road and rail construction as a learning tool, so that they can see how these are being done. So our contractors can take them as interns. There are few hiccups but we believe we will surmount them.”

