Steve Agbota

Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), yesterday, said the seventh body in Friday night’s boat mishap near Ikorodu has been found.

The general manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, made this known in Lagos, yesterday.

“The last body was found through the joint efforts of LASWA, NIWA (National Inland Waterways Authority) and local boat operators,” he said.

A-20 capacity passenger boat, Lalek Marine, reportedly left Ebute Ero Jetty at 8p.m. on Friday and did not arrive at its destination – Ikorodu Terminal. The boat was said to have run into an object on the waterways and capsized.

As at Saturday evening, only six bodies of those on board were found. There were 21 people in the ill-fated ferry, 14 of them were rescued,while seven died.

Meanwhile, NIWA has shutdown operator of the boat for failing to comply with regulations put in place against overloading and night water transportation services.

Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Braimah, in a statement, said the ill-fated boat failed to adhere to the 6pm sailing schedule deadline guiding water transportation in Lagos.

“In a preliminary report on the sad and avoidable incident, the Lagos area office of NIWA stated that the boat operator apart from violating the extant time of operation regime which is at 6pm and not 8pm, also overloaded the boat against the COVID-19 protocol, which allows only 60 per cent carrying capacity for all types of boats in order to encourage social distancing.”