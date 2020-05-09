Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi yesterday said the State may record about 120,000 cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by July or August. Abayomi, who gave an update on the virus in Lagos said the state has not reached its peak yet and may likely do around July or August. According to him.

“Lagos has continued to ramp up more testing in order to reach large number of people in a bid to flatten the curve. The increase being recorded was as a result of decentralisation of sample collections to the 20 Local Government Areas. If government had not put machinery in place, the situation would have been worst.

“Without being proactive, Lagos would have by now recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases it has now. Places like Alimosho, Oshodi, and Isolo had begun to record increased cases. About 97 percent of positive cases at the isolation centres were mild and moderate cases, while only three percent were severe cases.” The commissioner said COVID-19 mortality rate had been mainly among male, adding that those with underlying ailments such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and others were prone to dying.

He also disclosed that the state might begin trials of hydroxychloroquine, one of anti-malaria drugs for COVID-19 soon. On the 10 people who tested positive at the State House, Marina, he said the victims had been taken to isolation centres. He further disclosed that 80 people at the State House, Marina, including the governor and members of his family were tested but only 10 people were found to be positive. Meanwhile, as at Friday, 42 more persons; 22 males, and 20 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from Lagos isolation centres. This brings to 448, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged at the state isolation facilities.