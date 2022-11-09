By Henry Akubuiro, Lagos

Lagos State has become the first state in Nigeria to host the National Festival of Arts and Culture a record four times, having hosted it in 1970, 1974, 1988 and 2022.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, Lagos, venue of the opening ceremony of the annual cultural Fiesta, which drew participants from 29 states of the federation, the host state entertained the crowd with displays of masquerades, traditional dances and callisthenics displays.

Contingents from 29 states of the federation showed Nigeria’s rich culture as they filed before the crowd and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dressed in their traditional attire, with traditional dances.

Addressing newsmen, the Director, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe, said this year’s Nafest was designed to unite the country.

“It was designed strategically as a lubricator of renewed synergy by the Council and Lagos state government to reunite Nigerians for a greater tomorrow,” he said.

He noted that the media had been emphasising the need for Nigerians to remain united for the good of all, but, unfortunately, no one seemed to heed the advice.

“For a long time we have been discussing what divides us as a people, but the Nigerian media has been stressing the need for us to unite and celebrate what binds us together but we have not been listening. Interestingly, we do not have another country other than Nigeria

“So this year’s Nafest is to open up a new synergy to unite Nigeria. We must not allow other people to tell our stories for us,” Runsewe said moments before the opening ceremony of the festival at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan stadium. The ongoing festival runs till Sunday, November 13, 2022.