By Lukman Olabiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos State between January 23-24, on a two-day working visit to inaugurate projects undertaken by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

President Buhari will open five iconic projects between his arrival and departure on Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24.

The projects slated for commissioning are the Lekki Deep Sea Port; the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill; the 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.

Mr. president will also open a private sector project, the MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this while addressing reporters on the government’s plans for the president’s visit.

At the press briefing, Omotoso was supported by Commissioner for Transport Frederic Oladeinde, Special Advisers to the governor Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure) and Femi Martins (Tourism, Arts and Culture), General Manager of the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) Abimbola Akinajo, and Permanent Secretaries Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Mash (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Femi Osayintolu (LASEMA).

Omotoso said: “As you are well aware, this will be Mr. President’s first official visit to Lagos State since assumption of office by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat. To this end, we have tagged the president’s visit ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning’’.

“Mr. President is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Monday, January 23, via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Sanwo-Olu, top government officials and dignitaries. There will be a short ceremony, which will include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu, is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests.

“The President is then expected to drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota. He will take a tour of the Rice Mill – a solid testimony to the Lagos State government’s readiness to bridge the deficit in local rice production.

“We all know that Lagos is known for its remarkable hospitality and conviviality. These attributes will be on display in the evening of Monday January 23 during the state banquet to be organised in honour of our guest. Mr. Governor and his spouse, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will lead other dignitaries to give President Muhammadu Buhari a befitting Lagos welcome. There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment to make the evening a very memorable one for Mr. President and all the invited guests.”

“On day two (January 24), Mr. President will commission the MRS Lubricant factory, a private sector project in Apapa. He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning. The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the President an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, Mr. President will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project in Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, Mr. President will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission the Phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back, before departing for Abuja.”

To ensure Lagosians are not prevented from attending their businesses, there will be traffic restriction on the first day, between 6am and 3pm, while some roads will be closed on the second day, and alternative routes provided for motorists.

Meanwhile, the state government

has announced that traffic will be restricted on the fixed date for the commissioning.