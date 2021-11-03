From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has sympathised with the families of those trapped in a 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos State.

NIESV’s National President, Emmanuel Wike, in a statement yesterday, by Saheed Makinde, the National Publicity Secretary, demanded thorough investigation and prosecution of offenders.

He said, “As a professional body, the institution expressed shock over the poor quality of work done and the lack of professional handling of the project, which led to the sudden loss of lives.

“Like its counterparts in other climes, especially the advanced countries, the Nigeria Institution of Esate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has often advised and engaged the Federal and State Governments in Nigeria on the need to engage Professionals and the relevant (Certified Stakeholders) in the industry for quality service delivery and standard operation in building and related projects.

“The Institution has also, over the years, opened its windows of engagement to the Government and other Key Players in the sector to ensure the best practices in building and real estate development in the country; however, this window of opportunity has not been optimally utilized.

“And so, the NIESV encourages the Lagos State Government to stand firm in its investigation and evaluation of the building collapse to bring those guilty to book and avoid further occurrence.

“As a multi-billion industry, we believe that the real Estate Industry in Nigeria can also become one of the safest driver of the economy in Nigeria and the African Continent if the right pegs are placed in the right holes and the right procedures are followed to the letter.

“But, until then, NIESV commiserates with the Lagos State Government, The Federal Government of Nigeria, and Families of the victims, while awaiting the outcome of the investigation of the incident.”