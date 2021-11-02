From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced rescue operations for victims at the site of the 21-storey building which collapsed on Monday in Lagos State.

Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq also expressed shock at the incident.

In a statement yesterday by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, she sympathized with the people and government of Lagos state and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist with the rescue operations at the site.

“This is tragic. I sympathize with the Lagos state government and families of people still trapped inside the rubble.

“We have mobilized immediate rescue operations through the NEMA Team from the Lagos Territorial Office to team up with the state SEMA.

“NEMA has also facilitated mobilisation of response involving heavy duty equipment for rescue operations and security for crowd control.

“We pray that through the rescue operatives still on ground at the site, many of those trapped will be rescued,” she said.

