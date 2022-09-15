The recent collapse of a seven-storey building at Oba Idowu Oniru Road, Oniru Estate on Victoria Island, Lagos, which left six people dead, should serve as a clarion call on the state government to enforce the extant building laws. The government can also enact new laws to check the incessant collapse of buildings in the state.

Instructively, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has also resigned over the tragic incident. The developer and others responsible for the tragedy must be apprehended and prosecuted. The seeming inability of the state government to prosecute and convict those responsible for the collapse of buildings in Lagos is why the menace is not abating. It is sad that Lagos State has recorded more cases of collapsed buildings in recent times than any other state in the country. In the last two years, about 84 persons lost their lives in 18 building collapses in the state. On November 1 2021, a 21-storey building collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi and killed 46 persons.

Also, on May 1 last year, a three-storey building collapsed in Ebute-Metta area of Lagos and killed 10 people. Similarly, a two-storey building collapsed in Ago Place Way area of the state. The list is not by any means exhaustive. A glance at the records of building collapse in Nigeria shows that hardly any month passes without a building collapsing in Lagos State.

Experts are of the view that lack of effective monitoring by government officials in charge of physical planning and urban development might be responsible for the incessant collapse of buildings. The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners has also blamed the increase in building collapse to federal government’s poor planning. The use of non-professionals and inferior building materials can equally be blamed for the recurring malaise. Due to lack of adequate maintenance, distressed and aging buildings can also collapse.

It is good that Idris Salako resigned following the recent building collapse on Victoria Island, Lagos. There may still be other officials in the affected ministry and related agencies who pay lip-service to monitoring the construction of new buildings. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should intervene now and save the state from further collapse of buildings and attendant loss of lives. The state must lead the charge in domesticating the national building code as well as enforcing it. Henceforth, let the governor reorganise the ministry of physical planning and urban development as well as its agencies. In a period of 25 years, 1974-2019, over 221 buildings collapsed in many parts of Nigeria and more than half occurred in Lagos. Each building collapse results in loss of lives and livelihoods, as well as the displacement of families. In fact, there were 167 reported cases of such incidents in Lagos between 2000 and 2021, which displaced more than 6000 households. To stem the tide of building collapse, the government must begin to enforce the building laws, especially the national building code. It should no longer be business as usual in the building sector. All building developers must be made to consult certified professionals for any building construction.

It is public knowledge that oversight functions by professional bodies are often compromised as a result of corruption. The multiplicity of government agencies to regulate and enforce building codes has even worsened the matter. Apparently, Salako’s resignation signifies the willingness of the state government to confront the challenge of incessant building collapse. Let it lead to an era of efficiency and transparency in enforcing building laws in the state.

We urge government to equip the relevant supervisory agencies with adequate resources to do their work. Those in charge of building agencies must be equipped with drones and mapping devices for effective monitoring and enforcement of building regulations. We also urge the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to ensure that all building materials meet the stipulated standards. We equally enjoin the relevant ministries and agencies in charge of physical planning and urban development to enforce the national building code.