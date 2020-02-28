Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) has disclosed it moved about nine million commuters since its inception in May 2019.

LBSL Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Idowu Oguntona, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.

Oguntona said the firm planned to reduce the waiting time at bus stops for the commuters and double its fleet in five years.

“We currently have about 250 buses that we deploy on a day to day basis to move Lagosians from one part of the city to another.

“In a bid to provide smart and sustainable transport system, we are ensuring our services are reliable, comfortable and efficient. “When we started on May 1, 2019, on the average, we commuted about 15,000 residents daily from one point to another. Then, we began to move about 80,000 Lagosians on a daily basis. “Since the commencement of operations till date, we have moved about nine million Lagosians,” the managing director said.

According to him, the company seeks to leverage technology to ensure it meets the yearnings and expectations of the people of Lagos.

“Constantly, we are evolving to ensure we provide a smart and sustainable transport system.

“We are building a systematic plan to ensure we constantly inject additional buses. Our strategic goal is to ensure in the next five years, we would have doubled our fleet size at the minimum,” he said.