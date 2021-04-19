Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Lagos state government cannot file for insurance claims on the mass transit buses burnt during the #EndSARS protests in 2020, because there was no extension on the policy covering the buses, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this in a media interview recently, however, said the government would replace the vehicles.

According to him, the premium paid on the vehicles did not cover what eventually happened to them.

He said, “In fact, we have started the conversation. The interesting thing is that we are working with a local bus manufacturing company and it is going to come with almost the same specification as the ones that were unfortunately destroyed.

“They were insured but insurance will never cover you 100 per cent. These are beyond insurance; they are like natural disaster or events like arson or riots, which are not covered. These are like unforeseen, unexpected incidents.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the inter-city rail network being constructed by the Federal Government inspired the intra-city project in Lagos.

“For us, it is to seize the opportunity, build the rail infrastructure, go line-in-line with the NRC in some places; we need to build our terminals and sidelines; we need to have a joint communication strategy with them and we need to build overpasses such that we can have intra-city network from Oyingbo to Ebute Meta to Yaba to Jibowu to Mushin to Ikeja to Agege to Ijaiye and finally to Agbado.

“So, while the Federal Government is taking people out of Lagos to other parts of the country, we are keeping our own traffic that is internal to Lagos,” he posited.

Sanwo-Olu said the government had also acquired 20 boats with 50-passenger, 40-passenger and 30-passenger capacities.

The governor also explained that the government will partner with the operators of the Yellow Buses in running the new metro projects.

“We are connecting the entire Lagos also with waterways. We need to collaborate; we need to engage. These are important stakeholders. They have served our citizens; they have served Lagosians for so long in time. They yellow buses have become the paint of Lagos. Let us see how we can remodel them”, he stated.