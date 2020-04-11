For those who are familiar with businessman, Akinkunmi Maboreje, they will tell how bubbling and full of life this gentleman is. But since he lost his beloved wife, Modupe Christiana Maboreje, nee Shitta, last year, he has slowed down a bit. However, the fun-loving dude would not just let the memory of his wife go like that as Maboreje invited select friends and family members recently for a year remembrance ceremony for his wife.

The remembrance, though a solemn gathering and held in Lagos, had a flash of celebration. In his remark, the widower went down the memory lane on how they met. “My wife, Modupe is one in a million; she has been of great help of which I cannot forget in a hurry. It was a hell losing her last year. Our path crossed one glorious day and I thought we shall both stay long on earth to share and enjoy this beautiful life together but death snatched her away from me and the children. Since then, life has never been the same because she is always on my mind. The vacuum she left cannot be filled by anyone.” It was learnt that Modupe, the socialite’s wife, while alive was a loving, caring wife to her husband and good mother to her children. Most of their friends within the Lagos social circle are yet to come to terms that she is no more.