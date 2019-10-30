Making the pledge while speaking at a press conference to herald the forthcoming 6th Annual Conference of the Lagos State Chapter of the church in Lagos, Monday, the Chairman , Senior Superintendent Apostle, Dr. Joseph Adagba said the church is ready to collaborate with the Lagos State Government towards ensuring peace and tranquility in the state.

“As a group of churches operating in Lagos State, we have observed that some elements unknown to the Cherubim & Seraphim Church often hide under the cloak of the church to perpetuate unwholesome acts, but we are using this medium to assure the general public in the state that the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria under the leadership of His Eminence Solomon Adegboyega Also (JP) ,is peopled with God – fearing, law abiding citizens of the state. So, anyone found doing things against Christian ethics or working against the laws of the state is not and cannot be a member of the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria in Lagos State.

“During this coming conference, we shall also be deliberating on further ways to collaborate with the authorities of the Lagos State Government under the headship of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, so as to engender more robust relationship with a view to fostering a more united and prosperous state which accommodates a wide varied and diverse tribes from all parts of the country and many parts of world, since millions of our members are residents of the state,” Adagba said.

Speaking on the conference which will hold between Thursday November 7 and Saturday November 9, 2019 with the theme : “Godly in Christ” , Adagba said: “as part of activities lined up for the conference, we shall be examining the roles and impacts of our various units and churches in the various local governments areas of the state with a view to further impacting positively on the various communities where our members residents in the state”.

He said this year’s conference will focus , among other things, on ways to further forge a one and united front as followers of Christ in the society .