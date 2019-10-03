Doris Obinna

The Lagos State government on Tuesday has called for strict adherence to personal and environmental hygiene as it disclosed that the state has commenced investigation into the purported outbreak of an air-borne flu like illnesses among students of Queens College and other schools in the state while calling

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said an investigative team comprising of officials of State Epidemiology team, Primary Health Care Services and Environmental Health Department of Lagos Mainland Local Government was set up by the ministry and dispatched to unravel the cause of the illnesses.

Abayomi while reviewing preliminary reports of the investigations conducted by the team explained that the surveillance team identified what appears to be a sporadic increase in upper respiratory tract infections characterised by cough, cattarh, fever and weakness across some schools.

“Findings according to the review of health records in the school sick bay revealed that 89 students presented to the clinic with influenza like illnesses,” he said.

He added that a walk through inspection to other facilities in the school revealed that environmental sanitation and water supply are optimal but could be improved.

The Commissioner noted that the incidences are not an outbreak of any sort but excess number of cases that needed to be investigated.

Abayomi revealed that nasal swab samples were collected from pupils for confirmation of the cause of the illness.

“As we await comprehensive report of the investigation being conducted, I would like to appeal to stakeholders of Queens College, other affected schools and residents of Lagos State to remain calm and ensure strict adherence to personal and environmental hygiene at all times”

“I assure you that the situation is under control and seems to be subsiding.

We will give necessary updates as the assessment and investigation progresses,” Abayomi said.

He advised all schools in Lagos either day or boarding to adopt basic precautionary measures against diseases and illnesses by teaching and ensuring good hand washing practices, promoting personal hygiene and providing adequate hand washing points within the school premises.