Doris Obinna

Lagos State government has once again reiterated the need for citizens to maintain high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of the measures to prevent the outbreak of epidemics, especially the spread of gastroenteritis-vomiting and diarrhea, which has been reported in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who stated this yesterday while reviewing the situation report of cases of the gastroenteritis-vomiting and diarrhoea recorded in the state during the weekly biosecurity update meeting disclosed that 117 cases of the disease had been seen at health facilities in five local government areas.

Abayomi disclosed that the spread of gastroenteritis-vomiting and diarrhoea is subsiding and under control and cautioned the public against misleading news making rounds.

He however urged the public to disregard the voice note making rounds and currently circulating on Whatsapp.

“The reports on social media platforms about the outbreak of gastroenteritis that was experienced in the State in the past weeks is misleading, alarming and sensational. The voice emanated from an unidentified individual purportedly linked to one of our health facilities misinforming the public about the alarming deaths rate occasioned by the disease thus creating fear.

“This, we believe is the handiwork of mischief makers with an intent to deliberately cause panic amongst the populace,” he added.