Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mapped out collaborative faith-building programmes that is expected to usher in a new wave of spiritual awakening and unprecedented revival in the Body of Christ.

The new revival is expected to break all denominational barriers and empower the Church for the challenges of this end-time, according to the Lagos Can Chairman, Alexander Bamgbola.

In a statement, yesterday, he said: “It is such a revival that will spur us to effectively fulfil Christ’s mandate of world evangelisation and get believers ready for heaven. We must arise, set aside all denominational divides and inhibitions in responds to the spirit’s call for this crisis hour, and really, it is a crisis hour.”

According to Bamgbola, the coming events are a direct offshoot of a recent ministers’ development and networking summit convened by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, William Folorunso Kumuyi, aimed at equipping church leaders for kingdom expansion.

The recent summit brought together about 20,000 ministers from all denominations in Lagos for edification, equipping and empowerment of the church leaders.

He said Pastor Kumuyi has agreed to move from church to church throughout the local governments in Lagos on a weekly basis, preaching and teaching from the pulpits of such denominations.

Bamgbola urged interested churches to get in touch with the local CAN chairman to work out arrangements on how they could key into the programme.

The programme, he announced, is scheduled to hold every Wednesday at 6pm, starting from July 10, 2019, and that every edition will be hosted by different churches across the councils in Lagos and will be transmitted in real time to all connected churches across the country.

Bamgbola urged CAN-member churches to take advantage of the programme to draw traffic, lead people to Christ, and also retain the people in the church; “that is the goal,” he said.