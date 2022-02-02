By Philip Nwosu

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Matins, was, yesterday locked inside his residence by the facility manager of the Lagos City Hall.

The archbishop residence shares the same access gate as the Lagos City Hall, which is owned by the Lagos State government.

According to reports, the facility manager stormed the Chancery and residence of the archbishop informing the staff of orders from the Lagos State government to lock up the gate of the facility.

Witnesses said the facility manager, who was visibly in a rage, refused to listen to pleas from workers around, saying he was acting under instructions to lock up the gate of the facility and also report for a meeting at Alausa, Ikeja, where the governor’s office is situated.

He, thereafter, locked the gate with the archbishop still in the residence.

When contacted, a source close to the archbishop said the matter has been resolved and that the state government will tender an apology to the church.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, absolved the officials of the Lagos State government in the act saying: “Some persons who are not working for or with the Lagos State government or any of its agencies or parastatals but rather, a private company, went ahead to lock one of the gates that leads to the residence of one of our leaders within the Christian community in the state, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos to be precise.

“And when the matter was investigated, it became clear that there was no instruction from any of the Lagos State government agencies saddled with such responsibilities and immediately, the government swung into action and those behind it were fished out.”