By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight of The Order of the Knights of St Mulumba, Nigeria, Sir William Adebisi, and the Deputy Supreme Knight, Sir (Dr) Charles Mbelede, on Monday, led a team of top officers of the Order on a courtesy visit to the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins, to announce their 60th-anniversary celebration.

The knights discussed a number of issues with the archbishop, including a review of their activities in Lagos Archdiocese over a period of 60 years particularly impact on members and parishioners’ spiritual life, and the inauguration of the Youths of St Mulumba, Nigeria.

The 60th-anniversary celebration which started on Friday, September 10, with a Holy Mass and a press conference at St Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja will run for one week featuring charity visits to old peoples’ homes, fun-fair, jubilee retreat, policy advocacy conference on correctional centres, anniversary lecture, and end with the grand finale/awards on September 18, 2021at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos.

The archbishop commended the knights for their charitable works including the prison apostolate, growth in membership, and their contributions to the spiritual development of their members and parishioners in general in the archdiocese.

