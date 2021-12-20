By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) cheered teachers at the maiden edition of the long service award ceremony organized for teaching and non-teaching staff of the board, which took place at LASUBEB multi-purpose hall, Maryland, Ikeja at the weekend.

The Executive Chairman LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye – King, explained that the gathering was held in appreciation of the staff for their conscientious and meritorious service to the state government and to EKOEXCEL pupils.

Alawiye-King disclosed that the event initiated by the board was backed by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who has consistently reiterated the importance of teachers in the basic education sector and to also appreciate their efforts in contributing to the transformation of education in the State.

“We are here to celebrate, commend and encourage them to continue to do their best. I congratulate all the awardees, they should continue to conscientiously do their job, be focused and more dedicated in their service delivery. To whom much is given much is expected”, he said.

In his contribution, the board member, Dr. Saheed Ibikunle, also reiterated that the important of occasion.

“This gathering here today is a milestone, we are celebrating a career milestone, it will serve as memorabilia because we so much appreciate their contributions in making basic education in the Lagos State a pacesetter amongst others, particularly during the unforeseen emergence of the pandemic in the state.

If the sector is not well handled and managed by them with their wealth of experience, it wouldn’t have gone far as it is today” he added.

Representative of the NUT Chairman Lagos State, Ayetoba Gbenga, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for celebrating the teachers, adding that it has been a long-time request of the association from the state government.

Since the inception of EKOEXCEL, over 12,000 basic education teachers have been given an unprecedented amount of training, coaching, and support in all areas of learning management starting from upskilling in the application of technology and the science of learning in their everyday functions to constant coaching on lesson delivery, pupil motivation, classroom management and focus on pupil achievement. The array of teacher support ranges from multi-day in-Person induction training for teachers and headteachers to coaches and mentors who visit each classroom three times a month to support teachers with specially equipped tool and instructional strategies.

In addition, a well-trained resolution team constantly within reach through a toll-free customer care system who are dedicated to support teachers on technology and other administrative issues.

“On creativity, teachers are consistently supported to preview lessons and come prepared to deliver lessons creatively with imaginative instructional materials based on the lesson plans. They are also trained specially to creatively respond to pupils with clear feedback, which would stimulate pupils’ interest in learning.”, He said.