Ngozi Nwoke

The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN), an umbrella of all faith-based health institutions, recently held its tribunal in Lagos.

It was an event that featured medical institutions under the Catholic Church, Methodist Church in Nigeria, Baptist Church, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Anglican Communion, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and Aladura churches, among others. It also had representatives of the Lagos State government in attendance, as well as some community and religious leaders with a legal expert as the tribunal judge.

A tribunal, according to CHAN, Lagos State chapter chairman, Dr. Abayomi Odubekun, “offers faith-based health institutions the opportunity to gather and highlight their individual achievements and contributions to the state and immediate community and also expectations from the state and local governments.

“It also gives us the opportunity to evaluate the challenges facing various health institutions. Thereafter, there will be an interaction between the state officials and leaders of the faith-based organisations.

“And finally, the tribunal judge, like it is done in a law court, gives his judgment and advice for the progress of the participating institutions.

“It also helps us to learn from one another’s experience and achievements. And what is more, it is a form of advocacy forum during which we map out strategies to approach donor organisations and well-meaning individuals and the government to assist us to serve the community better especially in hard-to-reach areas.”

According to Dr. Odubekun, the event, which held at Hoarse Methodist Church, Yaba, featured Very Rev’d David Adekoya, Rev’d Femi Awotona, who represented the archbishop of the Lagos Diocese of the Methodist Church, representatives of the Chief Imam of the Lagos Central Mosque, Alhaji Awelenje and CHAN medical representative, Nene Okwusa, a pharmacist.

Also in attendance on the occasion was the tribunal judge, Barrister Olukayode Balogun, a community leader, Dr. Omotunde Ogunlaja and representatives of Lagos State Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Mrs. Ubani.