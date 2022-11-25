By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has challenged entrepreneurs in the state to develop thier creative ideas and grow the state economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this while speaking at the maiden edition of Lagos Island Business Fair, 2022, on Friday.

The governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Adetutu Ososanya, stated that the state under his administration is re- shaping the orientation of doing business in the state by encouraging young people to become social entrepreneurs.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged young people to become social business entrepreneurs and contribute to the world, rather than just making money.

He stressed that the theme of the event “EDU-SOCIAL for Entrepreneurs in Lagos Island, and Lagos State towards Social Economic Empowerment”, is no doubt an interesting thought that would build the socio-economic landscape of Lagos.

The Co-gounder Lagos Island Connect (LIC), Ms Yemisi Ransome-Kuti said that the fair was borne out of the need to help businesses and youths on the Lagos Island Area in particular and Lagos State at large.

She maintained that economy being the start and end of everything requires main elements of adding more workers to the workforce, and pushing productivity higher and thereby producing more goods and services to achieve growth.

According to her, “The local government is the foundation upon which good governance and prosperity is built, hence our focus on that critical level of development.

Without functional and effective institutions at the Local Government level, we build our policies and strategies on shifting sand.

She however appealed to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo to further support entrepreneurs on the Lagos Island with fit for purpose facilities on Lagos Island which is reportedly, the richest local government area in the Country due to the large numbers of businesses and corporate entities there.

She also urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola to look into the issue of abandoned Federal buildings on Lagos Island, many of which had been turned into a den for nefarious activities, including drug abuse and insecurity.