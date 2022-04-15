The Covenant God’s Will Ministry, Lagos, has pledged that its coming Feast of Passover would be an opportune time to return Nigeria to Yahweh in prayers and repentance.

The founder and general overseer of the ministry, Prophetess Eunice Munonye, stated this when she spoke to the media about the coming event, which she said would run between April 15 and 23.

She said the week-long celebration would afford members and worshipers of Yahweh the opportunity to commune with their creator and rejoice for all His goodness.

The cleric also clarified that Passover, a Bible-decreed festival, is a time of liberation and freedom, which was first marked by the children of Israel on the day they walked out of bondage from Egypt after 430 years of oppression and suppression.

Prophetess Munonye noted that: “It would be a time for the church and the congregation of Yahweh to pray for the peace of Nigeria, especially that the poor masses shall have reason to live in peace, in freedom and smile in their country.

“Hardship for the poor masses has been worsening and it is only righteousness that will liberate us from insecurity.

“I, therefore, challenge Nigerians to use the period as a season of reconciliation with Yahweh and come back to Him in true repentance so that He will once again heal Nigeria and give the country peace.”

She promised that, to the faithful, the celebration of the Feast of Passover this year will be a time for renewal of relationship between God and all His followers.

“Yahweh gave it as an eternal command that we shall celebrate the Passover, which was also celebrated by his son and our saviour and messiah, Yahshua.

“We should not forget that it was during the time of the celebration of Passover that the messiah was sacrificed for the sins of the world as the perfect and unblemished lamb who died for our deliverance that we would have life everlasting,” she said.

She enjoined believers all over the world to be part of the celebration and that those in Lagos should feel free to be there at the church for the sacred event.

She further said: “This month of Passover is the month of celebration of freedom from slavery, and I am sure that Yahweh will set believers in Him free from every manner of slavery, from sickness, failure, inherited family curses, battles, poverty, stagnation, and more.

“The sure promise from Yahweh is that, as the Red Sea swallowed the enemies of His people when they left Egypt, that is how all your stubborn problems and enemies would be seen no more.”