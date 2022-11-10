By Adewale Banjo

Christ Chapel International Church (CCIC), Surulere, Lagos, has provided succour for the underprivileged and ministered to their various needs to mark its 40th anniversary. Its CCIC council, Dan Ibekwe, said the church in the past 40 years has reached out to thousands of people by providing relief materials and various food items for them to address the social ills in the society.

He spoke during the CCIC 40th anniversary and its annual camp meeting:

“The church has been a strong advocate to change the attitudinal disposition of Nigerians and eliminate social vices through several programmes aimed at helping the people to shun improper conduct in the society.”

He said various programmes, including N1 million given to 10 entrepreneurs to support their businesses, were planned to impact people’s lives and organisations.

Chairman, 40th anniversary committee, Niyi Odetayo, said: “The grant is mainly for church members with established businesses and need small support to expand their business operations. The church also provided solar powered light for the Bode Thomas Police Station, Surulere.

“This will enable the police facility perform basic operations due to the incessant power outage in the country.

“Muritala Ajadi Animasaun Secondary School, also in Surulere, is a major beneficiary of the church’s hands of fellowship with a borehole facility to provide water for the school community.”

He said the church distributed food items to the people as part of the celebration: “These are meant to cushion the effects of high cost of food items in the country.”