By Job Osazuwa

The motto of the El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry (Aladura) is “Come to the Light for Brightness”, but darkness enveloped the church on October 3, when it lost four of its members in one fell swoop.

The Good Book admonishes Christian faithful to give thanks to God in all situations. This might have been the consolation of the pastorate and members of the church, as they have reopened its activities for the usual Sunday service.

As gathered, the church has been thrown into mourning in the last one month, even as many of the members are yet to come to terms with the fact that the four departed members would not be seen again forever.

Though the church is back to the business of the gospel, Daily Sun observed only a few members registering their presence for the Sunday service. As at 11am on November 7, the church still looked scanty.

In the church’s auditorium, which is located at 18 Jibowu Road, off Agbe Road, U–Turn Bus Stop in Abule Egba area of Lagos, less than 10 parishioners, who were in white garments, were seen by the reporter praying and singing hymns. The atmosphere was devoid of the energetic praises and dancing that the Cherubim and Seraphim church is known for. It painted a picture of a moment of sober reflection.

A young man, living close the church, who gave his name simply Kenny, told the reporter that the church was just reopening after many weeks of voluntary shutdown. He described the incident as a trying time for the church.

He submitted that life must continue irrespective of what had happened. According to him, only God can console the bereaved families.

His words: “Closing the church forever will not bring back to life the people who are already dead. I understand that it could be very painful, particularly for the family members, but Christians are taught to live and lead as example for others to follow. We are not to question God; He knows why the incident happened.”

As Daily Sun monitored movement of people into the church that is sandwiched by other houses in the same premises, three men in white robes, perhaps on a sympathy visit, were seen entering and leaving the church. Just like the three men, many people from near and far had gone to condole with the church, urging everyone affected to hang their faith on God and forge on.

In the early morning of that fateful Sunday, the tragedy struck leaving behind tears and sorrow. It came without any premonition from anyone in the church that four of their active members would be dispatched to their early graves.

The church, as gathered, was preparing for its special annual thanksgiving service when the incident happened. Amid the confusion and wailing, the pots and food ingredients that were purchased by the church to be used for the ceremony were abandoned. All attention was shifted to the calamity that visited the church.

One could term it black Sunday, particularly for the entire C&S church and the family members of the four persons that breathed their last on that day. This could pass for an unforgettable day in the church’s calendar.

As learnt, four persons were killed on that morning when a pole hoisting a flag made contact with a high tension cable and snapped. The incident occurred at about 8am when the church service was about to commence.

The problem started when two of the youths were trying to remove the pole from the ground to change the church’s old flag to a new one. In the process, the pole deflected and made contact with the blue phase of the Agbe road 11kV feeder which was on.

On the second day of the incident, the reporter had visited the, but met deserted. Only a few residents agreed to comment on the issue. Those who spoke, described it as an unfortunate incident right in the house of God.

A shop owner on the same street where the church is located, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said that she was still in shock over the death of the innocent members.

She said: “I have a shop here and I also live in this area. I was not in the shop when the problem started. One of my neighbours called me that everybody is running towards the white garment church near my shop. Some persons said that they were fighting while others said that there was a fire outbreak.

“My heart skipped when I heard the aspect of fire outbreak. I was afraid that it could be another pipeline vandalism. But when we moved closer to the area, the picture became clearer that it was electric shock at the Cherubim and Seraphim church.

“It is just an accident. It could happen to anybody or any church. We have heard many things since yesterday that the incident happened. Some people are asking why was the church prayer warriors unable to use prayer to raise the people from death. Others are asking why God will allow such a thing to happen in the church in the first place.

“Some people were even pointing accusing fingers at the pastor of the church that he might have used the people for spiritual cleansing. Nigerians are quick to jump into conclusion over anything. There are always different versions to incident like this even when it is clear that it is electric shock that killed the members,” the woman said.

Another resident of the area, who identified herself simply as Madam Efeoghene, told Daily Sun that the number of casualties wouldn’t have been up to four but for other three members who rushed down to help the two persons that were trapped.

She said: “I got there a few minutes after the people were electrocuted. I saw it when they were taking the corpses away. They also took two or three other persons that sustained injuries to the hospital.

“I heard that it was only two people that would have died. But out of sympathy or braveness, some youths ran to meet the two people that were hoisting the flags. I am sure that they didn’t know immediately that it was electrocution; they wouldn’t have risked their lives. Initially, everybody was confused of what was amiss.

“You can see that the church is empty unlike before when people were always there for one programme or the other. I am pained because we are talking of young souls gone forever just like that.”

On October 4, two men and an elderly woman were seen near the church. They gave the reporter a curious look while he approached the church premises. When he sought their contribution to what has befallen the church, all of them said they had nothing to say.

The church was then immediately cordoned off in order to wade off trespassers from entering the church to cause any harm. There was said to be tension in the area when the incident struck. Youths with unknown intention and other passersby were rushing to the church but couldn’t gain access, thanks to the timely intervention of policemen. The security men were invited to prevent angry persons from taking the law into their own hands.

