The 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games will be held at the University of Lagos from the 16th – 27th of March 2022.

The new date was proposed by the university and agreed to by the members of the NUGA council.

In creating a memorable university Games in Nigeria, the vice chancellor of the university of Lagos Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has assured members of the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) executive committee of a hitch free cosmopolitan games that will set a trend of other hosts of university games going forward.

In his remarks he said, “We appreciate the fact that NUGA awarded us the hosting rights though we were not the only ones who showed interest, but due to issues beyond our control especially in 2020 where the world was at stand still for so many months and all other unfortunate events that followed thereafter, that is the reason we have not been able to over the way we are supposed to”.

Prof Ogundipe stated that despite the fact the some of the required facilities were yet to be completed, he assured the NUGA executives that work is being done at an accelerated pace.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .