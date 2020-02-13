Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the hard work and dedication of a civil servant in the state, Oluwaseun Ogunmolu, who developed an App, named ‘Alausa Sabi’.

The Information Technology level 08 officer, was promoted to level 10 , with a promise from the governor that his administration would always reward commitment to duty.

The ‘Alausa Sabi App’, according to Ogunmolu is on anything and everything anyone needs to know about Lagos State Public Service.

Sanwo-Olu made the public pronouncement yesterday after Ogunmolu presented the App during the Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions entitled: ‘The Service: A Disruptive S.H.I.F.T’, at Alausa.

The governor urged civil servants to be at their best at all times, saying, “let people see something different about Lagos State officials.

“You must give your best, your 100 percent in your work because that is what determines your future, cherish what you have, hold it fast and do your best.”

He disclosed that, henceforth, the service was going back to the old tradition where performance determines promotion to the rank of permanent secretary.