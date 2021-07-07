By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Lagos branch of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has praised State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the presentation of car and cash gifts to outstanding public servants in the state as part of the activities marking the year 2021 Public Service week at an event that took place at De Marriott Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement, ASCSN Chairman, who also doubles as the Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Olusegun Rhamon Balogun, the association commended the commitment and leadership of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

‘I want to put it on record that workers are very happy and motivated. I will like to express my profound appreciation to Mr Governor for the car gifts as well as the cash gift to all outstanding officers in the Service. The transparent process of the whole arrangement has actually rebuild the confidence of our members who before now assumed that gifts like this are for predetermined winners,’ he said.

The union leader admonished all state workers to see the gifts as motivation to rededicate themselves to service.

‘I will like to state very clearly the benefits of having a motivated workforce. This can be measured in increased employee commitment, improved job satisfaction and more efficiency in the workplace. For instance, the Civil Servant that won 5 million naira cash for winning the impromptu quizz competition is proof of dedication. This will positively motivate the concerned officer to give more in his service to Lagos State.

‘Motivation drives committed employees to do greater things. Understanding the importance of motivation within your workforce is one of the most important parts of running a successful government even in the private sector, and that is what Mr Governor has just done.

‘I will therefore urge other state governors in Nigeria to adopt Governor Sanwo Olu’s motivation template in the interest of workers,’ he added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.