By Christopher Oji

Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, has said that the clearing of Iganmu under bridge would solve problems of traffic at the Apapa area of the metropolis. According to the chairman, after clearing the area of squatters and illegal shanties, the State Government would immediately put Iganmu under bridge to good use.

CSP Jejeloye, said this after peacefully dislodging squatters and removing shanties as well as abandoned vehicles from the sprawling area.

According to him, “the clearing of the place and dislodgement of squatters would bring to an end the incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area.”

He had on Monday served the occupants and owners of abandoned vehicles in the area a 3-day notice to remove kiosks, shanties and abandoned vehicles from the area.

The Chairman stated that the Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu visited the area in company with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.