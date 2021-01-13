Owede Bruno, the owner of Play Empire Club, in Lagos on Wednesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for flouting COVID-19 rules.

The defendant, 42, is facing a four-count charge bordering on harmful act and disobedience, disobeying government order concerning COVID-19 and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Prosecutor, DSP A.A. Adegoke, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 9, at Victoria Island, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant, owner of Play Empire Club at Victoria Island had flouted COVID-19 rules by organising night Disco, where a large number of people were in attendance.

He also said that the crowd did not maintain social distancing and were without their face masks which was in disobedience to the law put in place by the state government.

The alleged the offences contravened Sections 123, 166, 168 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.G. Oghre, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show proof of tax payment to the state government for the last three years.

One of the sureties must be a blood relation, and have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

She also added that the defendant must take a COVID-19 test and present before the court within seven days.

She adjourned the case until March 16 for mention. (NAN)